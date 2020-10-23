Nordic Game to host NG20+ as a physical event in November

Share Facebook

While most events remain as wholly-digital affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nordic Game appears to be the first to return to in-person events.

NG20+, is the second part of Nordic Game 2020, acting as a followup to the digital NG20 back in May. It is planned as a physical event, with Nordic Game pledging to uphold “the strictest health and safety precautions” as it opens its doors to a physical event from November 25th to 27th at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden

A very limited number of NG20+ pass holders will be able to attend the event, to network and attend talks. For those unable to attend, the event will have a livestream, as well as a a Discord and an unlimited MeetToMatch-program.

“Speakers this year will include Joe Walsh, lead designer of Mediatonic’s Fall Guys, who will talk about the massive success of the Battle Royale-Game-Show-title, its second season and much more” reads the announcement. “Deck 13’s co-founder Jan Klose will focus his talk on the development and future of the The Surge-Franchise, with insights on the leadership of his company, especially in the current times. Having worked in the gaming industry since 2008, Niels Uiterwijk, Technical Lead at Paradox Interactive, will deliver an insightful post mortem of Imperator: Rome.”

Other speakers include Sam Barlow, writer and designer of Her Story and Telling Lies – who ran us through the process of creating Telling Lies earlier this year.

Unlike other European countries, Sweden has not had national lockdowns or required policies around masks – though it has begun to allow regional authorities to establish guidelines around events such as concerts, and gyms.

The country has also seen COVID-19 cases rising since September.