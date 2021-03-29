Nordisk Games acquires 30% ownership of Supermassive Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Copenhagen-based Nordisk Games has acquired a 30 per cent stake in Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games.

This is just the latest investment from Nordisk Games, who has previously invested in the likes of Avalanche Studios Group, Star Stable Entertainment, Raw Fury, and MercurySteam. Supermassive is the ninth addition to Nordisk’s portfolio, and is the company’s first investment in the UK.

“We are delighted to have Nordisk Games alongside Supermassive for what we are sure will be very exciting times ahead. From the moment Joe and I met with Martin (Walfisz) and Mikkel (Weider), we were convinced that Nordisk would be great partners for us, and we feel privileged to welcome Nordisk Games’ expertise to our Board. Our companies share a passion for delivering beautiful games with stories that emotionally engage, and we are very much looking forward to working closely with them and their colleagues at Nordisk Film and Egmont”, Pete Samuels, CEO Supermassive Games.

The Guidford-based developer has received multiple awards for its work, including a BAFTA for Until Dawn, and arguably more importantly, an MCV/DEVELOP award for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.

”What impressed us about the team at Supermassive – beyond their obvious talent and creativity – was their openness to collaboration and their vision for building the best possible narrative games,” said Mikkel Weider, Managing Director of Nordisk Games. “In our opinion, there are few studios better at creating rich, narrative-driven games, built around unique stories and IPs. It’s a great opportunity for us, and we can’t wait to work alongside Pete, Joe, and the whole Supermassive team as they develop more incredible games in their unique style.”