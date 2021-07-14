Northgard developer Shiro Games launches new publishing label

Share Facebook

Northgard developer Shiro Games has revealed its new publishing label: Shiro Unlimited.

The launch stems from Shiro Games’ previous success self-publishing Northgard and the Evoland series, and is driven by a desire to help other indie developers to be able to release their games. Shiro Unlimited specializes in working with small teams on projects “with promising, novel approaches across a myriad of genres, art styles, gameplay systems, and more.”

The new label is debuting with its first official title, Opportunity, a narrative adventure from Dimanche Corp. chronicling the journey of the eponymous Mars rover. Opportunity will launch on Steam in early 2022. Shrio Unlimited has also announced future publishing plans for two more yet-revealed titles – an unannounced city-builder and puzzle game.

“The team at Shiro is proud of what we’ve built over the years and are driven to apply that collective knowledge and experience to lifting up other talented independent studios,” said Sebastien Vidal, CEO, Shiro Games. “Shiro Unlimited is excited to put our weight behind inventive projects like Opportunity and are eager to share more with you very soon.”