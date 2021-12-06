Oculus Quest to rebrand as Meta Quest

The Oculus Quest is getting a new name, after Facebook rebranded itself as ‘Meta’ back in October.
The VR headset from Meta will now be known as the Meta Quest, a rebranding that was actually announced alongside the Meta reveal, which was spotted by PC Gamer.
Following the Meta reveal Andrew Bosworth, VP of AR/VR at Meta, shared a Facebook post in which he shared the news that the company was moving away from the Oculus brand.
“VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product,” said Bosworth. “For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand for our hardware. Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time.