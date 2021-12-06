Oculus Quest to rebrand as Meta Quest

Share Facebook

The Oculus Quest is getting a new name, after Facebook rebranded itself as ‘Meta’ back in October.

The VR headset from Meta will now be known as the Meta Quest, a rebranding that was actually announced alongside the Meta reveal, which was spotted by PC Gamer.

Following the Meta reveal Andrew Bosworth, VP of AR/VR at Meta, shared a Facebook post in which he shared the news that the company was moving away from the Oculus brand.

“VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product,” said Bosworth. “For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand for our hardware. Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time.

“We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we’re changing the brand of the hardware, Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on in things like software and developer tools.”

There’s more change coming for the VR headset, with Meta due to remove the requirement to log in with a Facebook account next year – A move that will undoubtedly prove popular, given the outcry that followed the integration of Facebook with Oculus back in October 2020.