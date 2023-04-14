One Player Mission will sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

One Player Mission is a sponsor for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which are set to take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

One Player Mission, also affectionately still known as OPM, are a team of video games industry recruitment experts, and have been servicing the needs of the UK games industry since they launched all the way back in 1998. The company is also a long-time supporter of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as one of our sponsors for this year’s awards show once again.

“We are proud to sponsor the MCV/Develop Awards because they celebrate the innovation, creativity, and passion that drives the video game industry forward,” said Kim Parker Adcock, owner and founder of One Player Mission.

“As a company that is dedicated to advancing people in the gaming industry, we believe it’s important to support and recognise the achievements of individuals and companies, these awards help to inspire and encourage the next generation of game developers to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

If you’d like to attend the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards show, you can still get a ticket to do that here.

If you want to ask us about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.