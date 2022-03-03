OPM is supporting the Games Campaigner Award at the Women in Games awards tomorrow!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We’re just one day away from the Women in Games Awards! If you’re attending, you should now have all the information you need, and we’ll see you at 26 Leake Street in Waterloo!

We’re delighted to be able to host these awards in person again, and we’d like to extend our thanks to all of our partners, without whom this would not be possible.

Partners like OPM, who are supporting the Games Campaigner Award this year, the shortlist for which is below, and the winner will be announced TOMORROW!:

GAMES CAMPAIGNER

Marion Mỹ Anh Baxerres, Ubisoft

Jennifer Estaris, Ustwo Games

Nickie Harper-Williams, Many Cats Studios

Karla Reyes, Niantic

Elli Shapiro, Rocksteady Studios

Emma Smith, Creative Assembly

Ahead of tomorrow’s celebrations, we wanted to get OPMjobs’ perspective on why the industry needs to continue to push for change, and to celebrate the incredible work from the women in our industry. OPM’s Kim Parker Adcock speaks to that.

What is the appeal of sponsoring the Women in Games Awards, especially in 2022?

In a few months I will celebrate 30 years working in the games industry and believe me things were quite different in 1992. When I first started in the industry, my supervisor and I were the only two women at ECTS; the first games event I ever went to. Back then, the idea that an event could exist that celebrated women working in games was laughable, there just weren’t enough of us. The incredibly positive changes and evolution into a more diverse industry has everything to do with events and meetups such as the Women in Games Awards.

Why the Games Campaigner Award in particular?

Every cause needs a driving force, and this is exactly what the winner of this award will be. Pushing for change isn’t always easy, especially when the issues are so deeply rooted in society. All past nominees in this category have been brave women that I admire and appreciate. It makes me proud to be associated with this award and I can’t wait to meet the nominees and eventual winner.

How important is it to OPM that the organisation supports the efforts of women working in the games industry?

We are at the forefront of how the industry makes it’s hires and can see where issues need more work, and where things have changed for the better. I can’t stress enough how important it is that we all get behind events like this. The odds that a young woman will make the decision to give it a go herself in this industry are increased dramatically when they see events that celebrate the brilliant ladies already working in this industry.