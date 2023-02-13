OPMjobs has changed its name to One Player Mission

Share Facebook

by Nathan Adcock, Marketing Manager, One Player Mission

Nearly 25 years after launching as OPM Response, OPM have changed their name to One Player Mission. They are still using the abbreviation OPM, but with a name more encompassing with the industry.

Asked about the business name change, Kim Parker Adcock, Managing Director of One Player Mission, shared that the original name was in homage to a series of funding offers she received from investors and friends in the games industry, naming her business ‘Other People’s Money’. OPM have recruited exclusively in games since 1998 and feel it’s finally time to update the company name and bring it in line with what they do and their place in this industry.

Alongside a rebrand to compliment the name change, they have launched a new website, still using the same URL – www.opmjobs.com.

With a new improved website and updated brand, Kim shared that she ‘hopes this all solidifies our commitment to this incredible industry that I’ve always felt lucky to be a part of. If you have any feedback for the brand or find bugs on the new website, we’d love to hear from you’.