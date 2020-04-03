Outer Wilds wins big at the 2020 BAFTA Game Awards

Share Facebook

Last night saw the 16th edition of the annual British Academy Video Game Awards entirely streamed online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The evening was a celebration of the best in games this year, with Mobius Digital sweeping the awards for Outer Wilds, taking home best game, original IP, and design.

Due to the unusual nature of the ceremony this year, the nominees each submitted an acceptance video in case they won, and Mobius Digital’s acceptance for Best Game can be found below.

MCV/DEVELOP award winners ZA/UM also had a good night, being awarded for best debut game, best music and best narrative. Additionally, Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima received the BAFTA’s Fellowship honour. Previous winners include Tim Schafer, John Carmack and David Braben.

Also, Popcannibal’s letter-writing game, which allows players to send encouraging letters to one another, went home with the Game Beyond Entertainment award.

The full list of winners can be found below: