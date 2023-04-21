Outright Games and UNICEF have formed a long term partnership that will support the world’s most vulnerable kids

Share Facebook

Outright Games is now UNICEF UK’s first official long term video game industry partner.

The family friendly game studio has promised to commit a minimum of £200,000 each year to the charity’s UNICEF’s Resources for Results Fund, which develops new ideas to support those in need during crises. It will also work to raise awareness of UNICEF’s mission to support children around the world with humanitarian and developmental aid.

A large portion of the money donated by the studio will be raised through game bundles, the first of which will launch on April 28, 2023 and be on offer until May 12, 2023. It will cost £19.99 and include game titles from Hasbro brands popular with children like Transformers: Battlegrounds, My Friend Peppa Pig and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night.

Outright Games will also take part in other fundraising efforts throughout the year, including further bundles and charity livestreams by both its employees and its content creator ambassadors.

“We are incredibly proud to support UNICEF UK as their first official partner from the video games industry,” said Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games. “Our aim is to take our best in class stable of licensed IP’s and the passion of our global team to help improve the lives of all children across the world. We are excited to bring our community together to make a difference to those children who need help the most.”

“Children around the world face vast challenges – from conflict to climate shocks, as well as missing out on their right to quality education,” said Mohini Raichura-Brown, deputy executive director of partnerships and philanthropy at UNICEF UK. “I am proud of this partnership with Outright Games that brings their employees and dedicated customer base together to help UNICEF continue to make a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable children.”

If you’d like to learn more about the work Outright Games and UNICEF are going together, you can do that over on their official website.