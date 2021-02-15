Over 100 games are coming to Stadia in 2021, despite ending first-party development

Google has announced that over 100 games will be coming to Stadia this year, despite their recent move to close its internal development studios.

The announcement comes via a Stadia community blog post, in which Google listed a selection of the platform’s upcoming games.

“Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers.”

Upcoming games include titles such as Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Feb. 23), Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Feb. 23), It came from space and ate our brains (Mar. 2), FIFA 21 (Mar. 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (Mar. 26), Judgment (Apr. 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint.

“These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends.”

Stadia may be pushing these third-party titles, but has recently put an end to all first party development. Earlier this month, Google closed its internal development studios, with 150 employees put out of work.

The company said that it would instead be refocusing on offering its technology to external partners, as well as focusing on partnering with third party developers.

“We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry,” said Stadia GM Phil Harrison.

One third party game that won’t be coming to Stadia however, is sandbox platformer title Terraria. The developer recently cancelled the game’s Stadia port in a retaliation against Google, for banning its YouTube and associated Gmail account “without explanation.”