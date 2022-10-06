Overwatch 2 has been hit with multiple DDoS attacks during its launch

Share Facebook

Overwatch 2 has been the victim of multiple DDoS attacks during its launch, according to Blizzard.

As a combined result of both the high demand for the new game and the cyberattacks, gamers attempting to play Overwatch 2 have struggled to not only login to the free-to-play shooter, but to stay connected to the game for any length of time due to frustrating server errors. A recent video by YouTuber videogamedunkey included game footage showing that at one point he was in a queue of 30,000 users.

Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, explained the situation on Twitter, saying “Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller revealed after eight hours that the team was “steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack”, before thanking players for their patience and saying the studio would “share more info as it becomes available”.

In an official blog post, Blizzard has said that they “have addressed some issues and are in the process of addressing others, but players should still expect to see queues.”