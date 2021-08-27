Overwatch to rename McCree after his namesake was dismissed from the company

One of Overwatch’s heroes is getting a name change, after his namesake was dismissed from the company earlier this month.

In a statement released by the Overwatch development team, it was revealed that McCree will be getting a new name, and that the company will refrain from naming characters after employees in the future.

Blizzard lead level designer Jesse McCree, for whom the character is named, was one of a number of employees dismissed from the company earlier this month. While no reasons were given for the dismissals, they came just after the company was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, who accuse Activision Blizzard of maintaining a “frat boy culture” rife with sexual harassment and unequal treatment.

A message from the Overwatch team.

“We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future,” reads the statement.”They are central to the game and to the Overwatch team.

“As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for.”

McCree’s new name has yet to be revealed, with a planned narrative arc for September was already going to feature McCree. As such, the narrative has been changed to include McCree’s name change, and as such has been delayed until later this year.

Instead of the narrative arc, Overwatch will instead release a new map in September.

“Work on these updates is underway, and they are just a part of our ongoing commitment to honest reflection and making whatever changes are necessary to build a future worth fighting for.

“We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be. ”