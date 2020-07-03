Paradox acquires Airlines Manager developer Playrion Game Studio

Share Facebook

Paradox today announced that it has acquired the Paris-based Playrion Game Studio. The studio is known for creating the popular Airlines Manager title, a mobile game on Android and iOS with “over 10 million players since release” in 2014.

Playrion was founded in 2010 and becomes Paradox’s eighth internal studio. “The title’s deep and complex management gameplay fits Paradox’s portfolio perfectly.” Plus the studios expertise in mobile strategy titles certainly matches up well with paradox’s ambitions in the area.

“I am incredibly excited to join this amazing and well-established game company, and to bring our expertise and knowledge about mobile games,” said Benjamin Cohen, founder and studio manager at Playrion. “As soon as we met Paradox Interactive, I understood that we had very close DNA. For almost five years, Playrion has experienced exponential growth thanks to our very talented team, and without a doubt, we’ll be able to push things even further with Paradox Interactive on our side. This is the best opportunity we ever had to improve the experience of our players and to deliver better games.”

“Adding Playrion to our roster allows us to continue expanding our business in new areas, and bring more of our IPs to mobile,” said Charlotta Nilsson, COO at Paradox Interactive. “We’re always thrilled when we find teams who want to make the kind of games we’d like to make ourselves. Playrion is a natural addition to the Paradox family, and we’re delighted to have them joining us.”

Paradox studios now include locations in Stockholm, Umeå and Malmö, in Sweden, Paradox Tectonic in Berkeley, California; Triumph Studios in Delft, The Netherlands; Harebrained Schemes in Seattle; and Paradox Tinto in Barcelona.