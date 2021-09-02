Paradox Interactive CEO steps down following “differing views on the company’s strategy”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ebba Ljungerud has stepped down from her position as Paradox Interactive’s CEO, due to “differing views on the company’s strategy,” the company has announced.

Replacing Ljungerud as CEO is Fredrik Wester, who had previously held the role for under 10 years before stepping down in 2018. Wester has resigned his previous position as executive chairman of the board at Paradox. That role has now been filled by Håkan Sjunnesson, who is currently Deputy Chairman of the Board.

No further details were provided regarding Ljungerud’s departure, but Sjunnesson noted that she “has done a fantastic job as CEO of Paradox Interactive,” adding:

“During her leadership the organisation, player base and our game projects have been strengthened and grown which give the company a strong base for future growth. We regret that she has decided to resign but wish her all the best in future endeavours.”

Ljungerud will remain at the company for some time, in order to ensure a smooth handover to the new CEO.

Paradox had the best year in company history in 2020, reporting a 39 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, with revenues for the year amounting to SEK 1.8 billion. Despite this, its Q1 results were disappointing, with Ljungerud noting that the company can “do better.”