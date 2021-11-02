PAX South has been cancelled “for the foreseeable future” due to lack of growth

Share Facebook

PAX South has been officially cancelled, with the event’s organisers blaming the impact of COVID-19 and a lack of growth.

In a statement released on the event’s official website, the PAX team revealed that, while each of their other events have flourished since the first event in 2004, PAX South has not. Indeed, the organisers claim that PAX South has “to some extent has remained the same show that it was when we opened it in 2015.”

The organisers also blamed COVID-19 for the event’s closure. While a number of events have since been able to return, the impact of the pandemic on the events industry was devastating in some areas.

“Faced with that reality, and compounded by the impact of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to bring PAX South to an end for the foreseeable future,” said the PAX team.

“The heart of PAX South lives on in the incredible memories we made in our Texas community and with the international fans and Enforcers who came out to support the show. We’re sorry to all our friends who were looking forward to the show’s return in 2022 – we join them in that – but we hope to see you again at our other events as PAX returns. You will forever be part of our family and the legacy of PAX. We learned a great deal from you, and future shows will be better for it.

“Thank you, San Antonio, for always embodying the PAX spirit by welcoming home gamers and the people who make the things we love.”