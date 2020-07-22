persona 5

Persona 5 Royal sales top 1.4 million worldwide

Chris Wallace

Persona 5 Royal, the enhanced re-release of 2016’s Persona 5, has exceeded 1.4 million sales since its launch in Japan in October 2019, and worldwide in March 2020.

The news comes via Gematsu, with Atlus also revealing that the hack and slash spin-off title Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has surpassed 480,000 units in Japan and Asia – the title is currently unavailable in the West, with no word currently regarding localisation.

Persona 5 Royal has roughly matched the performance of the original Persona 5, which reported 1.5 million sales in April 2017 following its worldwide launch (the game released in September 2016 in Japan, accounting for half of the game’s sales). The game was also Atlus’ most successful game to date in the UK, securing the company’s first number 1 in the sales charts. Additionally, it was the first JRPG to claim the top spot since Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch back in early 2013, with even big name contenders like Final Fantasy XV failing to chart at the top.

The company has also revealed that the PC port of former PlayStation Vita-exclusive title Persona 4 Golden, has reached 500,000 units sold after hitting Steam in June this year. In fact, according to a user on ResetEra, Persona 4 Golden broke the record for Steam’s most concurrently-played JRPG, with 29,984 concurrent users reported at the time.

In total, the Persona series has now sold 13 million units worldwide.

