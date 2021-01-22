Peter Moore returns to games as as SVP and GM of sports and live entertainment at Unity

Following his departure from Liverpool FC, games industry veteran Peter Moore has joined Unity as SVP and GM of sports and live entertainment.

Hardly the biggest news of the day, but I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined the incredibly-talented team at @unity3d as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment. Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come… — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 20, 2021

The former EA and Sega boss shared the announcement via Twitter, but did not provide further details about the appointment.

Moore’s return to the games industry comes after his appointment to mobile game developer Nifty Games’ board of directors.

Moore has previously worked in leadership positions across the games industry, such as working as president of Sega America, before becoming vice president of Micosoft’s interactive entertainment business division, helping the company establish its Xbox division during the Xbox and Xbox 360 eras.

Following that, Moore left his position at EA to become the new CEO of Liverpool FC, a role he held for three years.