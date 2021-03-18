Sony reveals the controllers for the new PSVR headset

Share Facebook

Sony has unveiled the controller for the recently-announced new PSVR headset for the PlayStation 5.

The pair of controllers seek to literally change how games feel, by tapping into the sense of touch, building upon the features found in the DualSense controller.

The VR controllers’ orb shape is designed so that the player holds them more naturally, to increase their immersion – a similar design to other VR controllers on the market, such as those for the Oculus Quest.

More specifically, the controllers feature adaptive triggers, similar to those found in the DualSense controller, which will apply tension depending on the in-game context. The DualSense’s haptic feedback feature is included here too, seeking to deepen immersion.

New features include finger touch detection, allowing the controllers to pick up where the player places their thumb, index or middle fingers, allowing for natural hand gestures in gameplay. The controllers themselves meanwhile are tracked by a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.

The left hand controller features an analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The right hand controller meanwhile features another analog stick, the X and circle buttons, another “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” buttons can be used to pick up in-game objects, for example.

More details about the new PSVR – such as the reveal of the headset itself, are expected in the future.