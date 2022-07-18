PlayStation completes purchases of both Bungie and Haven Studio

Share Facebook

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that its purchase of Bungie is now complete. It first announced back in January that it intended to purchase the company behind Marathon, Halo and Destiny for around $3.6 billion.

On Bungie’s official website, the Washington-based company said that despite joining the roster of PlayStation Studios, their games will continue to appear on platforms like Xbox and PC, saying “We remain in charge of our destiny. We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.”

PlayStation also announced last week that they had completed their purchase of Jade Raymond’s Haven Studio, who are working on an unannounced live service game that utilises cloud computing technologies. It is currently unknown whether that game will also be multi-platform, although it seems likely that it will appear on PlayStation and PC at the very least.

PlayStation Studios has told Sony investors that it plans to release 10 online titles by the end of the 2026 fiscal year, some of which will receive direct development support from Bungie.