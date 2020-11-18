Playstation takes over Oxford Circus station to celebrate PS5 launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In celebration of the UK launch of the Playstation 5, PlayStation UK has partnered with Transport for London to take over Oxford Circus Station.

For the next 48 hours, the Tube roundels (both above and below ground) have been reimagined to feature the four iconic PlayStation shapes – triangle, circle, X and square (and yes it’s X, not ‘cross,’ fight me about it).

As well as transforming the roundels, the partnership sees Playstation’s branding appearing in the station’s tunnels, platforms, and entrances and exits – for instasnce, the roundels on the walls of the Bakerloo, Victoria, and Central line platforms have been similarly changed.

Additionally, four other London tube stations have been taken over by some of Playstation’s biggest games. This includes Mile End station, which has been taken over by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to become Miles End, Lancaster Gate has become Ratchet and Clankaster Gate (good lord), Seven Sisters has been renamed Gran Turismo 7 Sisters, and West Ham station has become Horizon Forbidden West Ham.

I repeat, Horizon Forbidden West Ham. I hate it. I love it. It’s everything.

“The launch of the PlayStation 5 marks another defining moment in the history of the brand,” said Warwick Light, vice president at PlayStation UK. “We wanted to make the UK launch an unmissable event and celebrate it in a playful way with our fans by bringing together a British icon, the London Underground sign, with the iconic PlayStation shapes. Similarly, we’re thrilled to be able to bring some of our most loved franchises to stations across London and truly celebrate the latest additions to these fan favourites.”

“We’re delighted to have been able to work with PlayStation to support the launch of the new PlayStation 5 console,” added Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design & Partnerships at Transport for London. “This fantastic partnership is a great example of how brands can work with us to use our stations and globally recognised roundels in a fun and creative way. Activities like this help us invest in the transport network for the benefit of all of our customers.”