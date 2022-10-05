Playtika has closed Finnish studio Seriously

Playtika has closed their subsidiary studio Seriously.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, Seriously were best known for creating and developing the Match-3 mobile game Best Fiends. Best Fiends development will continue, but will reportedly move to other Playtika studios in Israel and Poland. 

“As part of an ongoing evaluation of its global operations, Playtika will close its Helsinki operations site, consolidating the management of the Best Fiends game into its Israel and Poland offices. We will work closely with our local employees to ensure a smooth and compassionate transition.” said Playtika in a press release.

It is currently unknown if staff at Seriously will be offered the opportunity or assistance to relocate and continue to work at other Playtika studio locations, although it has been confirmed that the company has offered to provide departing staff with financial support.

