Playtropic opens first games QA business in the Caribbean

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Playtropic Videogame Services Ltd has officially opened for business in the Caribbean, as of August 26, 2022.

Created by UK video game industry veteran Joel Benton, Playtropic are the first games industry company of this sort to pop up in the region. They will offer a range of international video game quality assurance services including functional, compatibility and compliance testing across PC, VR, console and mobile.

The company officially launched when Barbados Prime Minister the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley opened the very first Playtropic facility in Bridgetown. When asked about the launch, she said that “the confidence many of us had that one of the key productive sectors in Barbados will be the creative economy” and that “more than anything else, it is the creative genius and resilience of Caribbean people that have allowed us to withstand these centuries and to create something special and marvellous out of what we have here.”

“Playtropic will continue to invest in our people to be able to offer the world’s best QA services and really put the island on the map for a new skill.” said Benton. “Education standards are high and enthusiasm for gaming is widespread so I’m confident we can create a valued new employment option on the island. It’s my hope we can use Playtropic to find and incubate local talent and, in time, build a whole interactive industry here.”

If you’d like more information about the new QA company and its services, you can visit the Playtropic website here.