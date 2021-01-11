POC in Play co-founder launches Studio AC Games to “create diverse, enriching experiences”

Share Facebook

A new development studio, Studio AC Games, has been founded to create more diverse titles.

The studio is a side venture for its founder Adam Campbell, who is director of product at Azoomee / Da Vinci, the world’s fastest growing kids media company and Co-founder of POC in Play, Europe’s largest racial advocacy group for the video games industry.

Studio AC will “collaborate with individuals and teams from across the globe, leveraging the founder’s ability to manage complex projects without concern for continental borders.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring some exciting news for 2021″ said Campbell. “I’m constantly looking for new ways to realise my creative visions in games and this is it, a new studio & brand focussed on making wonderful experiences for gamers looking for something a bit new.”

The studio’s first game is currently being developed for mobile and PC platforms, with possible console versions in the future. The aim is to make sure as many people can access the studio’s games as possible, regardless of platform.

“I have a lot of experience in distributed production and working with people from multiple continents & cultures” Campbell continued. “This is a great opportunity to really tap into the broad talent out there in the world to make incredible experiences. I want to give people of all levels an opportunity to be part of a really cool project and something they can use as a springboard for the future, especially in these difficult times. It also brings me joy to introduce a new Black owned brand which is a still a rarity in technology, let alone video games.”