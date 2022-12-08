Pocket Gamer Connects will return to London in 2023

Share Facebook

Pocket Gamer Connects will come back to London next January.

Taking place at The Brewery on January 23 – 24 2023, the global games industry conference will bring together over 2000 industry professionals to network, pitch and learn from over 200 experts on topics like mobile, PC and console gaming, blockchain integrations, VR/AR software and more.

Pocket Gamer Connects hopes to “connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers” and will also offer its MeetToMatch meeting platform for free to all delegates at the event, to further facilitate their networking.

Other side activities and curated matchmaking events at the conference include:

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

The Very Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

The Big Indie Zone

Journalist Bar

If you’d like to go, tickets are available now.

You can also get a discount as one of our readers by putting in the code MCVDevelopLDN20 at the Eventbrite’s checkout.