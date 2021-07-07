Pokémon Go has generated $5 Billion in five years

Share Facebook

Niantic’s Pokémon has surpassed $5 billion in lifetime revenue since its launch in 2016, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game has generated on average $1 billion each year, having earned $641.6 million in the first half of 2021. It’s the clear global leader in the Geolocation AR category, ahead of titles such as Dragon Quest Walk and Jurassic World Alive.

H1 2021 marks the game’s best start to a year, with revenue up 34 per cent from H1 2020 and up 130 per cent from H1 2017.

Pokémon Go had an excellent 2020, generating record revenue with $1.3 billion earned globally, a rise of 41 percent year-over-year. So far in 2021, the game has already generated half its 2020 revenue.

To date, the game has seen approximately 632 million downloads. Google Play is responsible for a majority of that, with 487 million installs, or around 77 per cent. The App Store meanwhile has generated 144.8 million downloads, or approximately 23 per cent.

The US is the game’s top revenue generating country, with the title accumulating $1.9 billion, or 36.6 per cent of its lifetime player spending there. Japan meanwhile comes in second with 32 per cent, and Germany in third with 5.4 percent.

Google Play accounts for the majority of player spending, accumulating $2.7 billion, or 52.8 per cent, while the App Store has accumulated $2.4 billion, or 47.2 per cent.