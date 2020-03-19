Pokémon Home has grossed $2.6 million in its opening month

Share Facebook

Pokémon Home – the new cloud-based service for Pokémon – has been downloaded 2.3 million times, grossing $2.6 million (£2.2m) worldwide in its debut month.

As reported by mobile analysts Sensor Tower (thanks, GI.biz), the US accounted for $1 million (£800,000) of that revenue – 38 per cent – whilst Japan boasted the next biggest market, generating around 33 per cent of profits, grossing $867,000 (c.£750,000).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the US also accounts for the highest number of downloads with 695,000 (30.2 per cent) of all downloads. Again, Japan follows next with 446,000 (19.4 per cent) of all downloads.

“Revenue doubled between March 11 and 12 (from $22,000 to $44,000), exactly one month after release, signifying that a notable number of those who subscribed to the monthly plan on the first day continued their subscription for another month,” Sensor Tower explained.

The app was downloaded and installed 1.3 million times in its opening week. At the time, the top countries generating profit were the US, Japan, and Great Britain, accounting for 40.8, 35.3, and 3.7 per cent of user spending share respectively. It generated an estimated $1.8 million in user spending.

In other Nintendo news, its six mobile games have generated $1 billion (£768m) in total lifetime revenue, with whopping 61 per cent of that income – $656 million (£504m) – generated by strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, was the second highest-grossing Nintendo title with 12 per cent of all user spending, whilst Dragalia Lost came in close on Animal Camp’s heels with an 11 per cent share. Whilst Super Mario Run remains Nintendo’s most-downloadable mobile game, it contributed a much smaller share of overall revenue at just 7 per cent. Mario Kart Tour took 8 per cent of the revenue, and Dr. Mario World generated less than 1 per cent.

If you thought Pokémon Go’s best days were behind it, think again. In another recent report by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Niantic’s fan-favourite augmented-reality game has just had its biggest year to date, generating an estimated $894 million (£688m) in gross player spending last year, making 2019 the company’s most successful year to date.

A complaint against Nintendo’s digital sales practices has been dismissed by German courts. German and Norwegian consumer advocates took Nintendo to court for preventing consumers from cancelling pre-orders. The complaint, which was first lodged in early 2018, said that preventing customers from changing their minds about a pre-order contravened European consumer law.