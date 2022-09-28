Pokémon to come to Manchester’s Trafford Centre for “Art Through the Ages” this winter

The Pokémon Company International has announced “Pokémon: Art Through the Ages,” a new “treasure hunt-style event” that will take place at Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

The unique event will see unique artwork of the 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region (that’s the original ones from Pokémon Red, Green, Blue and Yellow) hidden around the retail and leisure space between October 17, 2022 and November 13, 2022. These art pieces will vary in technique and style, from cave paintings to mediums like stained glass and oil paintings.

Those that find all 10 hidden oil paintings and solve a secret code will also be able to collect a free double-sided, limited-edition poster from GAME in the Trafford Centre for as long as supplies last.

Alongside all of the magnificent artwork on display, visitors between ages 6–11 will also be able to train their creative skills at the Orient Main Stage in art workshops. Details on how to book this part of the event will be announced in the near future.

“We are thrilled to announce such a creative partnership with Trafford Centre,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “Exploration is an element which is key to Pokémon, and we can’t wait for kids and families to embark on their own journey to complete the Kanto Pokédex and see Pokémon depicted in such unique art styles.”

The event will be free for fans of all ages to enjoy. You can find more information about it over on the Trafford Centre’s official website.