Welcome to Unsigned: MCV/DEVELOP is working with Unity to highlight the best unsigned indie titles

Welcome to Unsigned! We’re delighted to announce that MCV/DEVELOP’s Unsigned is partnering with Unity on this initiative, specifically with the company’s Made With Unity programme. So to introduce this month’s selection of incredible indie titles, we chat to Kelly Ekins, who heads up Made With Unity.



What’s Made with Unity?

Made with Unity is simply any product built or run using any of Unity’s various tools and services that span across our Create and Operate solutions. These products can range from games and films to XR experiences, apps, and even smart vehicles.

The Made with Unity program is dedicated to elevating and celebrating Unity creators, as well as inspiring new ones. Ultimately the program is designed specifically to help raise awareness of all these incredible products that may not necessarily get the airtime they deserve.

Why did you decide to support MCV/DEVELOP’s Unsigned?

Unity believes that the world is a better place with more creators in it, and what better way to support creators than to support a platform that aims to share the voices of indie creators? We are supporting this segment as part of our Made with Unity program.

Speaking more generally, how are you supporting indie game makers?

Along with providing a development platform indie game developers can use to build their experiences, we offer developers thousands of free learning resources so that anyone who wants to use Unity can acquire the skills to do so. Through the Made with Unity program, we’ll work closely with the teams to find ways to celebrate the game via our social channels, industry events, and more.

In addition to free learning resources, the Unity Personal Edition version of the platform is free.

We also design the Unity engine and our operating solutions such as Ads, Multiplay and Vivox, to bring large-team power tools and support to indies. This way, smaller developer teams can achieve at the same level of larger teams.

How can Unity help such studios create sustained success?

We have been in the business of helping game creators bring their ideas to life for well over a decade and have provided all the tools that help game developers from the first day of ideation, through development, to release and then live services to help them operate their titles.

You can make your game in the Unity engine, you can test it and fine-tune it through things like the Game Growth Program and game balance tools like Unity Simulation, you can scale it to as many platforms as you want through Unity’s multiplatform support, you can deliver fresh, engaging content to players through the Cloud Content Delivery service, and you can host your game and help your players connect with one another through Unity’s Multiplay services and Vivox. These are just a few of the things you can do through Unity.

Practically everything needed to create and operate a successful game can be accessed through the vast Unity ecosystem, and all the different pieces work together so creators and game studios really do get hands-on, holistic, comprehensive support from start to finish.

The Made with Unity program helps game developers succeed by facilitating creator access to the broader games industry. Our community of creators are also avid game lovers, so there is a synergy of enthusiasm around games, game-building, and game-playing as game lovers support each other through sharing as well as learning.

For this month’s Unsigned, we take a look at The Architect: Paris from ENODO GAMES, Star Shaman from Ikimasho, Moo Lander from The Sixth Hammer and Morbid Metal from Felix Schade.