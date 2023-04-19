PressEngine is a sponsor of the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

PressEngine is going to sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which are set to take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

PressEngine is a campaign and IP management third-party service provider for the games industry, regularly helping agencies, publishers, developers and the press alike to create content with their news and game key distribution platforms.

We’re pleased to have their support as we celebrate the talent, innovation and excellence of the British video games industry next month.

“The UK video games industry has always been a leader in innovation and creativity, and it’s for this reason we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Campaign of the Year award. PressEngine is focused on creating vital tools that save time and expense while delivering best-in-class results for small teams to international publishers, all with the same aims of executing compelling campaigns that resonate with both players and industry,” said Gareth Williams, chief operating officer at PressEngine.

“We wish the best of luck to all the nominees for Campaign of The Year, and to all those nominated at this year’s MCV/Develop Awards.”

If you’d like to go to the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, you can get a ticket here.

If you want to ask us about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.