Private Division acquires OlliOlli developer Roll7

Private Division has acquired British developer Roll7, the studio behind the OlliOlli titles.

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, acquired the London-based developer for an undisclosed sum, with Roll7 now operating under the Private Division label.

The BAFTA award-winning studio is currently developing OlliOlli World, which will be published by Private Division and planned to release during Take-Two’s fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter.”

“Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label,” said Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7. “Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer.”