Private Division signs publishing agreements with Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Private Division has announced that they have signed three new publishing agreements with indie developers Moon Studios, League of Geeks and Roll7. These partnerships will expand Private Division’s existing portfolio, which includes titles such as Kerbal Space Program franchise, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Disintegration.

“Our partnerships with Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7 continue to enhance Private Division’s roster with more of the game industry’s best creative talent from around the world,” said Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of Private Division. “We are thrilled to work alongside these experienced developers to provide them with the support needed to propel their creative visions to the next level.”

Moon Studios is a BAFTA award-winning developer, best known for being behind Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. In their partnership with Private Division, Moon Studios is working on an action RPG.

“Developing the Ori series over the last decade has been a fantastic experience for our team, and we’re thrilled to now be aiming our sights even higher with a new action RPG,” said Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol, co-founders of Moon Studios. “We attribute our success to the ‘iterative polish’ process we use at Moon Studios, and we’re continuing that style of development to create a new game that rises above anything we’ve created thus far.”

League of Geeks are the developers behind the digital board game Armello. The team is located in Melbourne, and is working on a new IP in partnership with Private Division.

“It’s equally important for us to build games with heart that can rally and foster a dedicated community of players, as it is to develop games that are critical, cultural, and commercial successes,” said Blake Mizzi, co-founder and director at League of Geeks. “This partnership provides the opportunity for us to grow our studio alongside our ambitions to create something beyond anything we’ve developed before.”

Finally, Roll7 is a BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio known for their work on the OlliOlli series, NOT A HERO, and Laser League. We spoke to Roll7 about their approach to remote working (pre-lockdown, before it was mainstream) for our February issue.

“Our titles resonate with players because we strive for super solid game feel, highly refined gameplay, and simple but highly masterable mechanics,” said John Ribbins, chief creative officer at Roll7. “We’re really excited to be working with Private Division on our next title and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it. We’re raising the bar on our creativity and the scope of our ambition to make this next project our best thing yet.”

All three studios are currently working on new titles, with more details expected at a future date. The first of these titles is not expected to launch until Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022.