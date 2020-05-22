Promod Esports launched by former ESL UK COO Rob Black

Share Facebook

Former ESL UK COO Rob Black has announced the launch of new turnkey esports solutions agency, Promod Esports.

The new agency will combine project management, live broadcast services and esports consultancy to help endemic and non-endemic IP owners create connections with their customers and the esports audience.

Alongside Black, the Promod Esports team includes project management staff who have worked on the world’s largest esports events – as well as broadcasters who have worked on esports in traditional media.

“It’s clear that esports will continue to need expert service providers to help brands create relevant, authentic connections,” said Black. “We’re building a world-class white label service to work directly with IP owners on their strategies, products and engagements.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what the growing team has already accomplished. Promod Esports has responded quickly and effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve already created several innovative and successful remote broadcast engagements for partners such as National Student Esports, the ESL Premiership and UEFA’s eEURO 2020 football tournament – proving that we can deliver different approaches to engage varied communities.”

“The philosophy behind Promod was all about nurturing talent and growing the esports scene, and we are determined to continue that approach with Promod Esports. I’m delighted by the work we’ve already done, and I’m excited by the work that this brilliant team will do in the future.”