PTW will open a new studio in Portugal

PTW has announced a new studio in Braga, Portugal will officially open this summer.

The games services company provides support in art production, game development, quality assurance, player support, community management, localization, localization QA, voice production, and data collection to game industry partners from around the globe. It has been active since 1994, when they opened their first office in Japan. They now have locations in 13 countries, and employ over 2,800 members of staff.

PTW Braga will be the 42nd PTW studio, and will initially focus on providing localisation and quality assurance services, although their offerings may soon expand depending on market conditions.

“As a company we looked at numerous locations for expanding our European services footprint, but ultimately selected Braga because of the huge potential we see in the region,” said PTW’s CEO Deborah Kirkham. “Portugal has a high-calibre talent pool and a flourishing gaming scene, both of which are requirements to grow our operations and service our world-class clients.”

If you’d like to find out more about PTW, you can do that over on their official website.