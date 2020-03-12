PUBG CEO appointed to lead studio collective Krafton 

Share Facebook

PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Kim has been appointed CEO as studio collective, Krafton Game Union. Kim will reportedly serve as Krafton and PUBG Corp concurrently.

Established in 2007, Krafton is a union of game studios – Studio Bluehole, PUBG, PNIX, Redsahara, Delusion, and En Masse Entertainment – representing “tenacious pursuit of craftsmanship and infinite challenge to make great games”. The studios collaborate and work “side by side to entertain users around the world with creative gaming experiences”.

“We’re excited about this next step for both Krafton and PUBG Corporation,” said Jinwon Yun of Krafton. “C.H. Kim’s unrivaled experience in developing and servicing games has ensured a steady hand at the helm of PUBG over the last three years. His new role overseeing both companies will further strengthen PUBG’s growth in the global market and bolster the impact of its intellectual property while bringing a greater level of synergy to Krafton and its game studios.”

“Serving as the CEO of PUBG Corporation has been a unique privilege during my 20-year game development career,” said Kim. “I look forward to taking that experience to help support the creative and inspiring developers that make up the Krafton Game Union. I’m consistently impressed with the professionalism of my Krafton colleagues at our sister studios, and we will continue to cultivate their distinct voices through a unique combination of independence and collaboration.”

Kim served as executive producer at what was then called Bluehole Ginno Games – now PUBG Corporation – in 2015, where he oversaw the development of PUBG which has gone on to sell 65 million copies worldwide. Before then, Kim worked in numerous positions in “development, planning, and technology” across a number of studios, commencing his games industry career back in 2000.