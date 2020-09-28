PUBG Mobile unlikely to be unbanned in India, despite Tencent licence withdrawal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

PUBG Mobile is likely to see its ban in India lifted, according to a senior government official.

That’s according to a source talking to Retuers, who said that there are no plans to revoke the game’s ban. The game was one of one of 118 mostly Chinese apps banned in India last month, with the government citing cybersecurity concerns and an increase of geopolitical tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology justified the bans at the time by stating that the apps were “engaged in activities which [are] prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.”

However, despite PUBG Corp announcing that it would no longer give Tencent the rights to publish the game in India, it seems the ban is likely to remain in place. According to the anonymous source, the game is banned not for its relationship with Chinese companies, but due to the nature of the game.

“The violent nature of the game has been the cause of many complaints from all quarters,” said the source. “That does not change with the change in ownership rights.”

PUBG Corp is reportedly reviewing India’s concerns, and is keen to bring the game back to its biggest market by users. Prior to its ban, PUBG Mobile had 32 million weekly active users in India