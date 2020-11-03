Acclaim co-founder launches Accelerate Games with classic Xbox Live Arcade IP

Share Facebook

Greg Fischbach was for 17 years the co-founder, CEO and co-Chairman of Acclaim. But after an almost ten year break from the industry, he’s now back, with new game publisher Accelerate Games.

For its first announced title the company is working with Signal Studios, the original and ongoing developer of the Toy Soldiers franchise, a classic Xbox Live Arcade title that has had a couple of sequels over the years.

The franchise was initially owned and published by Microsoft, but a more recent version for current-gen consoles was actually published by Ubisoft. Gamesbeat reported that Microsoft has now surrendered the rights for Toy Soldiers back to the developer, leaving the way open for new titles working with Accelerate.

That title looks to be a remake of the original version entitled Toy Soldiers HD for now, which is coming to consoles in 2021 – Toy Soldiers 4K might be a more appropriate title by then.

“What we love about Toy Soldiers is it combines historical accuracies, hardcore action and strategy, and humor with infectious fun gameplay. The game’s off-the-charts replayability and multiplayer features are sure to recapture the attention of previous enlisted fans and recruit an army of new ones,” said Fischbach.

He continued: “I co-founded Accelerate Games because I want to build a team of long time video game veterans with a common goal of establishing long term, collaborative relationships with talented creatives who are determined to cultivate brands and build lasting IPs.”

Alongside Fischbach at Accelerate Games are three senior execs who have worked with him previously. Phillippe Clavel worked at Rabbit with Fischbach and previously as Technical Director at Sony Online Entertainment. John Chao was also at Rabbit, while Brett Gow was GM at Signal Studios, and previously held posts at Microsoft, Nintendo and Acclaim. More details at Accelerate Games.