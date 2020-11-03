Curve Digital acquires For the King developer IronOak Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

UK-based publisher Curve Digital has acquired Iron Oak Games for an undisclosed sum. The two companies have previously worked together, with Curve Digital publishing IronOak’s title For the King.

The acquisition looks to set a pattern for Curve Digital which previously acquired Runner Duck Games, the developer behind the Curve-published Bomber Crew, which recently released the sequel to that title in the form of Star Trek pastiche Space Crew.

IronOak’s roguelike For the King looks to have performed well on Steam, with over 11,000 positive reviews to date since release in early 2018. The title has also appeared on all console platforms and totted up an impressive three million players to date.

IronOak Games was setup by Colby Young in 2015, who was soon joined by Head of Studio Gordon Moran. For the King was the studios first title.

Curve Digital is also well-known for Flame in the Flood, Autonauts and its biggest hit, Human Fall Flat. It’s part of Catalis, which also operates QA-provider Testronic.

“We’re incredibly excited to take this next step into our partnership with IronOak Games” said Simon Byron, Publishing Director at Curve Digital. “It was obvious that the team at IronOak had a lot of great ideas and an amazing amount of potential from our very first meeting and we’re looking forward to working alongside them to continue unlocking that potential in the years to come.”

Gordon Moran, Head of Studio at IronOak Games, said: “Curve’s support has been instrumental in the success of For The King and we’re beyond excited to formalize our relationship and embark on some new and exciting projects together.”

IronOak Games joins Runner Duck Games as the second indie developer in the Curve family of studios, as part of the larger Catalis group of companies.

Jason Perkins, Managing Director at Curve Digital, added: “Our goal, since 2013, has been to become the main choice in publishing for independent studios worldwide and as we evolve, so do our relationships with development partners. With IronOak, based on our aligned values and goals, it made sense for them to join the Curve family and as a fast growing, ambitious publisher we’re looking at more acquisitions and encouraging developers that might want to work with us to reach out.”