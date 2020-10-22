Devolver Digital and Croteam “have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Something has occurred between Devolver Digital and Croteam, best known for its Serious Sam series, which the two companies are describing as a marriage of sorts.

“Devolver has acquired Croteam…or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver…who could really know at this point in the relationship,” said a statement from Devolver Digital in typical Devolver style.

The two teams have a long history of working together already, going back around ten years just in their current forms, with Devolver publishing both Serious Sam and The Talos Principle. But it extends longer than that when you consider the founding members of Devolver worked with Croteam as part of Gathering of Developers.

A statement spoke to their conjoined future:

“What’s certain is that our future together is ultra exciting with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and original IP from Croteam and the Croteam Incubator studios. Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom and Devolver Digital gets to keep making dumb recommendations that Croteam just ignores – we prefer it that way.

“Both companies are thrilled to share this news and hope that you’re as excited about our future together as we are – it’s going to be a lot of fun. Also, buy Serious Sam 4 on Steam or Stadia. It’s got a chainsaw rocket launcher.”