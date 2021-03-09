Fundamentally Games to enter games publishing for live titles

Share Facebook

Fundamentally Games today announced its intention to enter into both games publishing and UA funding. It is promoting an approach that they hope will “end the kind of indentured servitude that many developers fear that they will fall into when working with a publisher,” said a statement

The company, which was founded in 2019, already specialises in live ops and engagement-led strategy. Now it will look to build “lasting partnerships” with developers where there are “clear dividing lines between ‘Making’, ‘Operating’ and ‘Marketing’ the game, freeing the development team to concentrate on their vision.”

The company notes that live operation account for 78 per cent of game revenue (Superdata), yet many publishers are still focused on a one-off transactional model. The plan is for Fundamentally to get involved early in process and provide guidance as well as funding, to bring the game to market.

To that end it’s set out a number of strategy points:

Get involved early: Helping developers to get to Live where they need it most, from data-capture and configuration, monetisation, economy design and retention strategies.

Developer keeps IP: Developers fund their own development and retain 100% of their IP and creative control over their game.

Live Operations: Fundamentally Games manages game readiness, market testing, distribution and launch, as well as the ongoing live operations and community management needed for scaling games-as-a-service.

Publishing: Fundamentally Games provides marketing and distribution functions, including campaign management, PR and store optimisation.

Funding UA: Fundamentally Games funds and manages the UA testing of games they sign using transparent KPIS before launch and then uses that data to fund and scale the game in live (in synergy with LiveOps activities).

“We think it’s time for a fundamental change. Too many great games are missing out on their potential because publishers are getting involved too late to help them prepare for success; instead stepping in and grabbing value that they frankly no longer deliver. We want to change that so developers can scale effectively and sustainably.” said Oscar Clark, CSO Fundamentally Games.