Game Pass-style Humble Bundle app coming to indie-focused subscription service

The Ziff Davis-owned digital retailer Humble Bundle is moving to simplify and expand it’s subscription service, Humble Choice, part of which will soon be accessible within a new app.

Launched as Humble Monthly in 2015, Humble Choice has existed for two years. Those signed up to the service have been able to choose from a number of selected PC games, which they get to keep as Steam codes. That side of the deal will be streamlined so that the games “deliver the most bang for your buck”, while subscribers can more easily skip months where they feel the selection is not worthwhile.

The biggest change is with what is currently called Humble Trove, a selection of typically older indie games that could only be accessed while a Choice subscription was ongoing. From February, the “all-new” Humble Games Collection will be accessible via a new app, suggesting a service much like that of Microsoft’s recently rebranded PC Games Pass. Titles will come and go from the service every month, with a Humble Choice subscription necessary to download and play them.

Humble is yet to announce the subscription titles that will be available via the new app, but looking at the current Trove titles, it’s unlikely to be challenging the dominance of Game Pass in the game subscription market anytime soon, especially given that Game Pass is set to include Ubisoft games in its roster. However, those with a preference for indie games that can more easily fly under the radar on Game Pass may beg to differ.