Indie publisher Ravenage launches with $20m investment pot

Today sees the launch of a new indie publisher, based in Eastern Europe. Ravenage has a $20m fund to invest in indie developers and is looking to become the most transparent publisher on the market.

The publisher’s materials claim that “everything is on the table… from the shortest agreement you ever saw to all the processes, plans, reports, partners and budgets.”

“We are excited to invite developers to collaborate with us,” said Elena Morina, CEO and Founder of Ravenage, “Game publishing is a complex process and sometimes developers are not even aware of the pool of activities behind the word. This causes a lot of frustration – especially for those who have just made their first game. So, our motto is to be completely transparent to our partners and invite them to join our marketing team in an effort to represent the game to the audience”

Morina was previously CMO at the UK-headquartered Super.com which published the well-received Raji: An Ancient Epic, among many others.

With a £20m pot of funding behind them, the publisher come investment fund certainly looks to have the firepower to make a notable impact on the indie development scene. “We are ready to bankroll you if needed. Show us your VS, Beta Version or Early Access and let’s discuss how much money you need to get it right. There is a catch though: We have to fall in love with your game.”

Those looking for backing should head over to the new publisher’s site.