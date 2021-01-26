Kwalee hires industry veteran Max Everingham from Team17 to lead console and PC publishing drive

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Hypercasual mobile publisher Kwalee has expanded its console and PC ambition with the hiring of Max Everingham as head of PC & console publishing. An announcement made alongside the publisher’s first externally-developed PC title: Eternal Hope.

Everingham moves over from Team17, where he held a similar position since June of 2019. Previous to that Everingham has worked for Ubisoft, Pandemic and Codemasters. In a varied career that started as a writer at Future and has also seen him work as a senior diplomat for the Australian government.

“I could not be happier to be joining a company with the energy and integrity of Kwalee,” said Max Everingham, incoming Head of PC & Console Publishing. “It’s a joy to be working again with David on his quest to become as successful in the PC and console arena as Kwalee has already been in mobile.”

Eternal Hope is developed by Brazilian studio Doublehit Games, “sumptuous 2D art, cerebral environmental puzzles and emotional storytelling,” said a statement from Kwalee.That title follows up on Kwalee’s first console game, the internally developed TENS! for Switch and Steam, which was launched in September last year. And the company promises many more PC and console games across multiple genres to come.

Kwalee CEO David Darling said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Max to the team as we launch Eternal Hope, and we encourage PC and console developers of all sizes to start a conversation with us. On a personal level it’s great to link up with Max again having previously worked together at Codemasters, and his recent achievements with Team17 show that there’s no better person to be leading us to success in PC and console game publishing.”