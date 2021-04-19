Wizards of the Coast expands EMEA team for “hugely exciting year”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Wizards of the Coast’s EMEA team is looking forward to a “hugely exciting year” with new hires and promotions to bolster the team. The expanded team has big plans for Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and more over the next 12 months. Most notably with its first self-published title in Dark Alliance.

The team has expanded with the hire of Mark Ward, as senior corporate communications manager EMEA. Ward has moved on from nearly 12 years at Warner Bros to join the Wizards team and has almost 30 years of industry experience.

“I’m delighted to join the leadership team at Wizards of the Coast, taking on the responsibility for Corporate Communications across EMEA. As part of the Hasbro family, this is an incredibly exciting time to join a company with a heritage which includes Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and so much more”, said Ward.

In addition, Louise Clarke has been appointed as finance manager – EMEA & Asia Pacific. Clark spent 16 years in the commercial finance department at Hasbro supporting various markets and projects across Europe.

“Our recent appointments and promotions highlight our commitment to engaging and developing the very best talent from across the games industry. Our team embraces experience, collaboration and creativity in the pursuit of excellence, and this has really driven our campaigns for Magic the Gathering: Arena on mobile and our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, due on PC and console in June,” said Brian Trunk (pictured top), senior director, head of EMEA, Wizards of the Coast

“2021 is a hugely exciting year for Wizards of the Coast and the expansion of our world-renowned franchises in the digital entertainment space. In every pursuit, our mission at Wizards is to inspire a lifetime love of games and the impressive experience we now have in place in the EMEA team will help to deliver just that,” Trunk continued.

Within the team, Vanisha Kavia has been promoted to director of marketing – EMEA. Vanisha has extensive industry marketing experience, having worked with both Nintendo and LEGO. Louise Handa has been promoted to sales and retail marketing director – EMEA. Louise has extensive industry experience across both videogames and distribution with Nintendo and Gem.

Ailish Sullivan has been promoted to channel manager – EMEA. While Aleksey Osipov has been promoted to channel development manager – EMEA.