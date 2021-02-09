Playground Games brings Forza Horizon franchise to Steam

Share Facebook

Playground Games today announced that the studio will be bringing Forza Horizon 4 to Steam on the 9th of March. The first time the franchise has been available on the popular platform.

The title is available to wishlist now and will launch on the 9th of March.

The move is a repeat of the strategy that Microsoft adopted with Gears 5 in 2019, when it brought that title and franchise to the platform for the first time. There were no numbers from that effort, but it looks to be a good way for the company to bring more players, particularly in Steam-centric regions, to its biggest franchises.

As with Gears 5 Microsoft will support full cross-play between all players, whether they bought the game on Steam, via the Windows Store, or are playing it on Xbox or using clud gaming via Game Pass Ultimate.

The game had already reached 12m players, and that was back in August 2019. The title has been a stalwart of both Xbox Game Pass and of Xbox One bundles. And has seen numerous new modes, additional content and DLC packs since launch.