QuakeCon 2020 is cancelled

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bethesda and id Software have confirmed QuakeCon 2020 will not be going ahead.

Originally scheduled to run August 6-9th, 2020, the 2020 show was to be the events 25th anniversary. However, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said that “with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic” it had no choice but to make the “difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon”.

“In recent weeks, we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year,” Bethesda and id said in a joint statement (thanks, Eurogamer). “However, with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon.

“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players will always be our top priority, ” the statement continued, “and in these times it felt wrong to be talking about a gathering when gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now.

“While we won’t know what the states of the pandemic will be this August, we do know it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success.

“We hope to work with you to come up with other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August, and we look forward to the return of this amazing event next year,” the statement concluded, “Until then, be safe, look after each other, and play games.”

An update on QuakeCon 2020: pic.twitter.com/1FYUauI7PY — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) March 31, 2020

The coronavirus is affecting games all over the world and in a myriad of ways. In response to the pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled, as has GDC and EGX Rezzed – although it subsequently ran as a digital event – and Develop:Brighton 2020 has been postponed to November. Both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Gamescom, however, still opens to proceed as planned. BAFTA has confirmed it’s revising the format on its upcoming Games Awards in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), too.

Bungie, EA, Nintendo and now Rockstar have all implemented homeworking to minimise staff exposure to the virus whilst Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made changes to the game to enable players to continue participating even whilst in self-isolation. The increase in people working from home and/or self-isolating, however, has put a strain on online services like Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online.