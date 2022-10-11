Raptor PR will sponsor IRL 2022 this November

Share Facebook

Raptor PR will sponsor IRL for the first time later this year.

They’re a specialist communications team from the UK that currently focuses on b2b comms for games industry, web3 gaming and media brands, such as Xsolla, Bidstack, Sandsoft Games, Gismart, Dubit and Tiny Digital Factory. Their b2c games PR division is launching in 2023. Raptor PR are going to sponsor the cocktail bar at IRL, so you can expect to see their iconic dinosaur logo as you grab the most delicious of mixed drinks.

“After attending last year’s knockout IRL, I knew that in 2022, Raptor PR would be jumping deeper into the heart of the games industry, and sponsoring its very first UK games trade event: IRL 2022!” said Raptor PR Founder and CEO, Rana Rahman.

“Since early 2021, we’ve been operating pretty much in stealth mode, focussing on creating kick ass b2b comms campaigns for games industry, web3 gaming and media brands, with a dedicated consumer gaming PR offering launching in early 2023. Team Raptor is looking forward to meeting equally passionate games industry folk up close and personal. Bring it on!”

If you still need to purchase tickets for IRL, you can still do that here on eventbrite. We’re less than 4 weeks away, so you should get on it as soon as possible if you do want to attend as tickets are now selling out fast.

If you’d like to ask us about partnering up on IRL, then you should reach out to Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.