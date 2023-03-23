Razer has released the Interhaptics SDK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Razer has announced a new haptic feedback software development kit at GDC, alongside their newest pieces of directional haptic technology.

The Interhaptics SDK is free, and will allow developers to improve the feedback in their games with haptics that can be completely customised. It isn’t just for Razer hardware, either, and is a Universal Haptics SDK that supports PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Meta Quest 2, XInput and even iOS and Android input devices, with full support for popular engines like Unity and Unreal.

“At Razer, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, and we know that haptics plays an essential role in creating the most immersive gaming experiences,” said Eric Vezzoli, general manager of Interhaptics.

“With the introduction of directional HD haptic feedback for our HyperSense headsets, we’re bringing PC gaming and VR to a previously unachievable level of player immersion. Players will now be able to physically feel effects as games creators intended, extending compatibility of our toolsets to a near universal level across game engines and haptic-compatible hardware.”

If you’d like to find out more about the Interhaptics SDK, or would like to download it, you can do that right now over on the Interhaptics website. It isn’t on the Unity Asset Store and Unreal Engine marketplace just yet, but Razer says it will be in the near future.