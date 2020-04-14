Read the April issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring our 30 under 30 list, Google Stadia, Rare and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

It’s that time of the year again – We have received all your nominations, and we are delighted to reveal MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 list for 2020. Competition was particularly fierce this year, with our staff writer’s email account being fully obliterated by the sheer number of nominations that poured in. Congratulations to everybody who made the list this year – the industry truly has a bright future ahead of it, with such a wealth of young talent.

Also, we talk to Google Stadia’s Erin Hoffman-John and Anna Kipnis, who walk us through how Stadia is using machine learning to revolutionise game development, explain their prototypes and torture a poor cartoon fox along the way.

At the MCV/DEVELOP awards back in March, Rare were the deserving winners of our MCV/DEVELOP Legends award. We sat down with the team to talk about the award, and what has made Rare so special over the years.

On top of that, we talk to Saleem Dabbous of KO_OP, an artist-owned and run game studio. We talk to Dabbous about the studio, the logistics of running a studio as a co-op and the benefits to employee retention that come along with the model.

Liverpool-based studio Firesprite have announced that they are taking their PSVR-smash hit The Persistence away from VR and onto flatscreen platforms. We talk to Firespirte managing director Graeme Ankers about the technical challenges involved in converting a VR title into ‘pancake mode’, as well as discussing the future of the company.

Additionally, we talk to Zynga’s president of publishing, Bernard Kim about how the company has come roaring back to success with its franchise titles such as Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has seen events across the industry be postponed or cancelled entirely. We talk to some industry experts about how that affects your 2020 title’s marketing plan and what can you do to get your game in front of journalists, influencers and players instead.

Plus there’s coverage of events from around the industry, development regulars and our Final Boss, which this month is Ustwo Games CEO Maria Sayans. And we talk to Mobius Digital’s Logan Ver Hoef and Alex Beachum about the development of the multi-BAFTA award-winning title, Outer Wilds.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: