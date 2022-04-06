Read the April issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring Unreal Engine 5, Roll7 on crunch and OlliOlli World, and much more!

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

After its 2020 announcement and a year in early access, Unreal Engine 5 has finally been released to the world. Richie Shoemaker took a tour with its architects.

Develop:Brighton is returning this year! Better yet, it’s returning to its traditional slot in July, meaning that we’ll be able to hit the beach between the various talks and roundtable discussions – Assuming the wind behaves, anyway. We take a look at just some of what’s on offer this year.

Also, we take a look at Ukie’s second industry census, which illustrates the pandemic’s effects on our mental health and working habits, as well as raising new questions about promotion opportunities for for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic workers.

BAFTA has appointed a familiar face as their new head of games. Chris Wallace talks to Luke Hebblethwaite to find out what his new role means for the future of BAFTA.

Talking to Richie Shoemaker, Secret Mode’s director of publishing James Schall reveals the journey to establish Sumo Group’s indie publishing outfit as confident rather than confidential.

After years of negotiating the fraught planning process, PitStop Productions announced last month that construction will soon begin on its multi-million pound Sound Design Creation Centre. Richie Shoemaker talks to a relieved John Sanderson about what the facility will mean for game audio services in the UK.

Insomnia is returning after more than two years of inactivity. Richie Shoemaker talks to its creator and Player1 Events CEO Craig Fletcher about why it’s better to wake rather than shake up the venerable gaming festival.

Like football management games and spreadsheets, space 4X games are not known for their visuals. Which is why, in a fit of madness, we thought we’d celebrate those of Distant Worlds 2, one of the latest and most fetching. Basking in the glory of its recent release are CodeForce developer/designer Elliot Gibbs and Matrix Games game director Erik Rutins. To the stars!

After taking a break from game development, Roll7 is back and better than ever with OlliOlli World. Chris Wallace catches up with Simon Bennett and Thomas Hegarty to find out about their new and healthier approach to game development, and the hard lessons learned along the way.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Sally Blake, CEO of Silent Games.