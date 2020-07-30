Read the August issue of MCV/DEVELOP online now! Featuring the launch of this year’s Women in Games Awards, Ukie’s Dr Jo Twist, Crayta and State Share and much more

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is out now – you can read it for free here.

This month, we’re incredibly excited to (finally) be launching the Women in Games Awards 2020. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we’re still determined to celebrate the huge contribution of women in the games industry (whether it be in the office or working from home!) Further details about the awards, and how to enter can be found here, but we’d also like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without which it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13 and OPM Jobs.

2020 has been a year like no other. The pandemic has devastated lives and the economy, while the issues of racial prejudice and sexual harassment have swept the world and the industry respectively. But are all these challenges pulling the industry together or pulling it apart? We talk to Dr Jo Twist, OBE about a really tough year – and it’s only August.

Next up, we sit down with the team behind game-creation title Crayta, which is the first Stadia title to make use of the State Share feature. We discover the huge potential that cloud gaming brings to such titles, eliminating friction and opening up game development to people from all walks of life.

Also, OFCOM’s Online Nation report is a deep dive into the UK’s gaming habits and how they’ve evolved since 2015, during the era of the live service game: popular genres, spending patterns and exposure to toxic behaviour. We look over the results.

As the hit theme-park simulator Planet Coaster makes its way to current and next-gen consoles, we sit down with the team at Frontier Developments to find out about the work behind such a transition

The Switch has become home to a great many independent games over the last three years, but developers are starting to speak up about the limitations of the eShop. We find out how developers are struggling to get attention for their titles on the platform

There’s a new platform for press and PRs, which manages review keys, assets, press releases, reporting and much more. We talk to Gareth Williams and Phil Collins about Press Engine

With the launch of Stadia last year and xCloud exiting its preview stage later this year, cloud gaming is finally having its moment. For more retro-styled thrills though there’s plucky brit Antstream. We catch up with CEO Steve Cottam.

Also, we take a look behind the scenes of Metro 2033 as it celebrates its tenth birthday, and sees how it laid the groundwork for the highly successful franchise.

Plus there’s our recent industry hires and moves, development regulars and our Final Boss, who this month is Absolutely Games’ James Brooksby.

The latest digital edition can be read here for free (and is embedded below) and here are the full contents of this month’s issue: